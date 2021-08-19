When the Taliban captured Afghanistan following the swift withdrawal of American forces on August 16 after 20 years of fighting a guerilla war against the world's superpower, many wondered how the armed group would run the country's economy.

Foreign aid made up $4 billion, three fourths, of the US-backed government's yearly budget.

For the Taliban, it will take strenuous efforts to keep the aid coming in as the Afghan government did once, even though it's projecting a more moderate stance in an attempt to gain legitimacy. But donor states are hesitant. The European Union announced cutting its development funding assistance of $1.4 million on August 17 after a meeting with foreign ministers of member states.

“No payments are going to Afghanistan right now until we clarify the situation,” he said. “We have to see what kind of government the Taliban is going to organize.”

Even before, Germany said it would cut its funding if the Taliban introduced the Shariah law, which it did.

But the Taliban might not be exactly desperate. By seizing control of Afghanistan, it also captured its grey economy -- an illicit, uncounted, untaxed source of income.

Drugs and goods: Trafficking in all forms

A report co-written by Graeme Smith and David Mansfield, experts on Afghanistan's illicit economy, say international aid is rather insignificant relative to the country's informal economy.

“Humanitarian and development projects might not be so persuasive to the Taliban, because there are plenty of hidden sources of cash circulating, although these might not be applied to similar development or humanitarian purposes," the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) report said.

One of the poorest countries of the world, Afghanistan, supplies at least 85 percent of the world’s heroin, according to the UN, creating an important market for illegal cross border trade.

One example of it is the border province of Nimroz, where there is no fertile agricultural production due to dry summers, and no mining industry either. It is now a strategic hub for processing and trading drugs.

Opium, hashish, methamphetamines are among the narcotics that are being smuggled.

"The Taliban have counted on the Afghan opium trade as one of their main sources of income," Cesar Gudes, the head of the Kabul office of the UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC), told Reuters. "More production brings drugs with a cheaper and more attractive price, and therefore a wider accessibility."

However, trading everyday goods is a far more important source of income in Afghanistan-- and large sums of it are unreported.