The Taliban’s intention to replace the Afghan national flag with their white banner bearing the Shahada [Muslim profession of faith], after seizing control of the country on Sunday had triggered protests in at least two cities.

At least three people are said to have been killed and twelve injured in the eastern city of Jalalabad during an anti-Taliban protest on Wednesday, following demonstrations in eastern Khost and Asadabad cities on Thursday.

In videos obtained and verified by TRT World, protestors tried to replace the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s insignia with the government flag.

The Taliban reportedly fired into the air to disperse the crowds and break up the protest. The videos also show a Taliban fighter kicking and whipping protesters and local Afghan journalists.

Taking place on the eve of Afghanistan’s Independence Day, some Afghans who either participated or were bystanders in the protest in Jalalabad described what happened.

“We demonstrated to bring back our flag, and celebrate our independence day to protect the nation’s identity,” Saifatullah Ahmadzai, 33, who is from Jalalabad, told TRT World.

However chaos soon reigned, and the Taliban intervened by firing into the air.

Ahmadzai explained that the Taliban first called for calm and did not intend to shoot anyone. “But many thugs in the demonstration benefited from the situation and created chaos,” he said.

Press members that arrived on the scene were soon met with the brunt of Taliban gunmen in the midst of scattering the demonstrators.

Babrak Amirzada, a journalist for Pajhwok news agency, said he was on the way to the office in the morning when he heard about the demonstration.

“So we started to take pictures and videos,” he told TRT World.

As the Taliban responded violently against the demonstrators, journalists also fell victim. “Few [of the] Taliban attacked our camera and beat us up,” he said.

Ahmadzai claimed that four people, including a 16-year-old from Bati Kot district, were killed in the skirmishes.