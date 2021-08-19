In my small library in London is a gifted copy of An Ordinary Man – an unforgettable memoir by the Hotel Rwanda hero, Paul Rusesabagina.

Signed with a shaky hand, Rusesabagina offered a life-changing, and now worrying, piece of wisdom. “Dear Vava,” he wrote in block letters, with a resigned half smile playing on his lips, “Keep changing the world.”

Paradoxically, it’s exactly his own piece of wisdom, his attempt to change the world, that landed him in Kigali’s central police station in President Paul Kagame’s Rwanda, facing a sham trial on trumped up terrorism charges. This, in my opinion, begs for a very determined and effective response from the British and American authorities who have been unwavering in their public support for the president.

I first met him in 2010 when I invited him to London to lend his voice to our quest for peace, becoming the first world renowned Rwandan to speak up against President Kagame’s killing campaign in my beloved Congo. A dignified man of 67, already old by African standards, he stood out in the small circle of human rights activists working for peace in Africa’s great lakes region.

By then, President Kagame and his henchmen had their suffocating eyes on him.

“Rwanda had no need for ‘manufactured’ heroes “made in Europe or America,” Kagame said in 2005 in reaction to Rusesabagina’s popularity.

Nonetheless, in spite of the ever-present threats to his life, Rusesabagina accepted my invitation. At that time, the Congolese were very alone in their grief and suffering.

Asked by CNN’s Becky Anderson what he was doing in London, with quiet composure, without fear — as if he recognised the futility of standing up to Kagame, Rusesabagina said, “I'm raising awareness for the Congo, trying to save the Congo and save Rwanda and Burundi.”

Over the last 10 years, as his voice grew increasingly louder, transforming from activist to an opponent – something that Kagame and his henchmen could neither fathom nor dissuade or corrupt – he faced increasing threats, often personal, online and in Belgium where he was attacked and his house was broken into.