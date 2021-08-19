US President Joe Biden said it had been impossible to leave Afghanistan without chaos, as the United States pleaded with the victorious Taliban to allow safe passage for people to flee.

Thousands of Afghans and foreigners are still attempting to flee the country, fearful about the hardliners' past record of human rights abuses.

Biden – under pressure at home and abroad over his handling of the withdrawal of US forces after 20 years of war – said on Wednesday that some soldiers could remain past the August 31 deadline to ensure all Americans get out.

The veteran Democrat also told ABC News that he believed it would have been impossible to leave Afghanistan "without chaos ensuing", defending his actions.

Washington however expressed concern that the militants, who took over the country after a lightning offensive ending in Kabul at the weekend, were already reneging on promises of safe passage to the airport for Afghans wishing to leave.

Ghani in UAE, 'political detainees' freed

In the United Arab Emirates, ousted president Ashraf Ghani – who fled as the insurgents closed in on the capital – said he supported negotiations between the Taliban and former top officials, and was in his own talks to return home.

But US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Ghani was "no longer a figure" on the country's complex political stage.

The Taliban have come full circle after being toppled from power by a US-led invasion in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The group has pledged not to seek revenge against opponents and to respect women's rights, but the international community is sceptical about those promises.

As the Taliban moves to put a government in place, leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered the release of "political detainees", telling provincial governors to free them "without any restrictions or conditions", the group said.

Taliban negotiator Anas Haqqani met with Hamid Karzai, the first Western-backed leader of Afghanistan after the Taliban's ouster in 2001, and Abdullah, who had led the government's peace council, the SITE monitoring group said.

Ghani – who was in the United Arab Emirates, which said it was hosting him and his family "on humanitarian grounds" – said he wanted those negotiations to be a "success".

Protests and gunfire

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that the new regime would be "positively different" from their 1996-2001 stint, which was infamous for deaths by stoning, girls being banned from school and women from working in contact with men.