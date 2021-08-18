Turkey welcomes the moderate statements made by Taliban leaders, the Turkish president said on Wednesday.

“Turkey is ready for all kinds of cooperation for peace in Afghanistan, well-being of our kin in the country and protection of Turkey’s interests,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint TV interview broadcast live on Kanal 7, Ulke TV, 24 TV, TVNET and TV 360.

“We welcome restrained and moderate statements made by the Taliban so far,” he added.

He said Turkey's military presence in Afghanistan will strengthen the new Kabul administration's hand in the international arena.

“No matter who is in the administration, standing with Afghanistan in good and bad times is the requirement of brotherhood," Erdogan added.

On the security of Kabul airport, he said that Turkey is making its plans according to the new realities on the ground and continuing negotiations accordingly.

Turkey’s priority is to ensure peace and security of Turks in Afghanistan, Erdogan stressed, adding that 552 Turkish citizens have so far been evacuated from the country.

The Turkish leader said that he will likely talk to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin by the weekend.

