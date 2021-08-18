Video game giant Ubisoft's Singapore office is under investigation over claims of sexual harassment and racial discrimination, a watchdog said, in the latest controversy for the French firm.

The publisher of the blockbuster Assassin's Creed and Far Cry titles saw some senior staff resign last year after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged.

Gaming website Kotaku last month published allegations of harassment, bullying and racial pay disparities following interviews with 20 current and former employees at Ubisoft Singapore.

The Singapore employment watchdog TAFEP said on Tuesday it began investigating after receiving "anonymous feedback containing links to media articles about allegations of workplace harassment and unfair treatment at Ubisoft Singapore".

It also urged anyone with knowledge of criminal conduct such as sexual harassment and assault to report the incidents to the police.

The current and former employees cited in the Kotaku report spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Two women alleged inappropriate touching and comments, while another worker said: "The salary gap between locals and expats was just insane."

READ MORE :Two Ubisoft execs leave after sexual harassment allegations

Company won't tolerate abuse