An independent group appointed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has accused Bolivia's security forces of carrying out "massacres" and "summary executions" during social unrest around the disputed 2019 elections.

Bolivia descended into chaos after Evo Morales stood for and won an unconstitutional fourth term as president in an election found to be fraudulent by the Organization of American States (OAS).

Clashes broke out between rival supporters and opponents of Morales's Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, and between security forces and protesters, leaving at least 37 people dead.

The worst of the violence came after Morales resigned and fled the country, leaving his supporters clashing with the military and police.

Forces used 'excessive and disproportionate force'

The report was presented by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts, which was set up by the IACHR, an autonomous organ within the OAS.

"The police and armed forces, separately and in joint operations, used excessive and disproportionate force, and did not adequately protect citizens from acts of violence," said the group's report.

"For their part, individuals promoted and carried out acts of violence and attacks on people, and public and private property."

The investigation centered on events from September 1 to December 31, 2019.

Leftist Morales resigned and fled the country on November 10 with conservative Jeanine Anez taking over as interim president two days later.

Human rights violations, massacres