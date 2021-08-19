Zalmay Khalilzad, a leading US diplomat of Afghan-origin, has long been a controversial figure for his involvement in Washington’s ‘War on Terror’.

Following the September 11 attacks, he had served in both Afghanistan and Iraq as a US envoy, exerting enormous influence over the construction of the Afghan state under US occupation, involved in everything from overseeing the country’s constitution to the establishment of its presidential system.

He also led Washington’s talks with the Taliban, which many see as the main precursor to the Pashtun-dominated group's lightning victory in Afghanistan.

After the Taliban’s surprisingly quick victory against the US-trained Afghan army, many government operators and experts can’t help but speculate on Washington’s role, particularly that of Khalilzad, in the Afghan group’s return to power.

Some argue that he has played a kind of a transitional role from the Afghan government to Taliban rule by legitimising and empowering the group by holding talks with them under the Trump administration’s “ending forever wars” doctrine.

Muhammad Athar Javed, an International Security Program fellow at New America, a Washington-based think-tank, thinks that the US had a greater role than has been stated.

“The transition to Taliban rule must have been well thought. I mean it’s not an accident to be honest,” he says. The Taliban can’t behave like that unless they have a political understanding with the US and other Western powers, according to the analyst.

“Overall, the picture appears to be cautiously optimistic,” he adds, referring to the fact that the Afghan capital, Kabul, which has at least six million people, one sixth of the country’s population, came under Taliban control without any fighting and bloodshed.

Javed also thinks that Khalilzad had a hand in the supposed evolution of the group that was on display during the Taliban’s first press conference.

By saying the Taliban has changed, “he is making strategic communication to stakeholders,” Javed says. “That strategic communication has built a positive image of the Taliban.”

Despite the complete chaos across the Kabul airport, where people desperately tried to escape Taliban rule, Javed believes that the main actors in the peace talks from the Taliban to the US government are currently trying to implement their understandings outlined in the Doha agreement.

According to this understanding, the Taliban will not allow foreign terrorist groups like Al Qaeda to use Afghan soil to attack the US and that the new Kabul government under the group should be inclusive. The Taliban’s recent language and its actions appear to be in line with what was signed in the peace agreement with the US, Javed says, meaning the group is sticking to its word.

In Kabul, Taliban leaders continue to hold talks with leading US-backed leaders like Hamid Karzai, the former president, and Abdullah Abdullah, the second most powerful man under the ousted Ashraf Ghani government. They also stated that the new government will be “inclusive”.

The Taliban also declared a general amnesty, pardoning their enemies and pledging that no one’s life and property will be in danger.

“There should be a sigh of relief within the US administration and Zalmay Khalilzad that one way or another this culmination of twenty years of war ended in a peaceful transition and not in war,” Javed says. He also cites the EU reaction, which said that it will continue to keep its relations open with Afghanistan if the Taliban respects human rights, as a positive sign.

Preventing the civil war, which had raged across the country after the Soviet withdrawal in the 1989 and the US invasion of 2001, is “the biggest contribution that had been made by Khalilzad and other US diplomats,” according to Javed.

But other experts believe that this kind of thinking gives Khalilzad “too much credit.”

“He has failed in his mission. Just as British and French prime ministers Neville Chamberlain and Edouard Daladier failed to prevent (Nazi) Germany’s expansion after the September 1938 Munich Pact, Ambassador Khalilzad signed an agreement, in February 2020, in Doha, that failed to bring about reconciliation and a political settlement between belligerents,” says Ioannis Koskinas, a senior fellow in the international security program of New America.

“The Taliban were explicit in their intent of a total takeover of Afghanistan. Ambassador Khalilzad’s efforts were supposed to be about a graceful exit for the US that didn’t leave a mess behind, in Afghanistan. The Taliban achieved their goal; Ambassador Khalilzad did not,” Koskinas tells TRT World.

Koskinas, a former US military officer, who served in Afghanistan for years as a member of the special forces, also sharply criticises the Afghan peace process and Khalilzad’s role in it, saying that “Doha was a sideshow, a clever move by the Taliban to gain political legitimacy and credibility.“

“There was very little political process in the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. While the Taliban’s political representatives in Doha were talking, their commanders in Afghanistan were fighting,” Koskinas observes. As a result, Doha talks left Afghanistan “on an arbitrary timeline” which favoured the Taliban.

“Certainly, from the outside looking in, it never seemed as if Ambassador Khalilzad was looking for ways to strengthen the Afghan government’s bargaining power, in negotiations by the time of the templated US eventual withdrawal in 2021,” he adds.

The analyst also doesn’t see much of a change in the Taliban. “They’ve just gone to school for the last 20 years. They’ve learned, they’ve adapted, and they’ve gotten better at fighting this insurgency and understanding their opponents. But their goals have not changed.”

Khalilzad and special interests