The European Union will only cooperate with the Afghan government following the Taliban's return to power if it respects fundamental rights, including those of women, and prevents the use of Afghanistan's territory by terrorists, the bloc's foreign policy chief has said.

Josep Borrell outlined the EU's stance in a statement after an emergency meeting of grouping's foreign ministers to discuss the Taliban's quick seizure of the Afghan capital Kabul.

"The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them," Borrell told a news conference, while stressing this does not mean moving quickly to officially recognise their rule.

"I haven't said that we are going to recognise the Taliban," he said. "I just said that we have to talk with them for everything, even to try to protect women and girls. Even for that, you have to get in touch with them."

Evacuation of EU staff

The Taliban, in their first official news briefing since the seizure of Kabul, said they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

Their announcement, short on details but suggesting a softer line than during their rule 20 years ago, was made as the United States and Western allies evacuated diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans thronged the airfield.

Borrell said the EU's priority was to evacuate EU staff and Afghan helpers from Kabul. He put the number of locals who have been working for the EU at almost 400, their families included.

"The EU calls on the Taliban to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances. The EU will also support Afghanistan's neighbours in coping with negative spill overs, which are to be expected from an increasing flow of refugees and migrants," he added.