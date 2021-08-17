WORLD
Pakistan will not take ‘unilateral decision’ to recognise Taliban
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says Islamabad will consult with regional and international allies before making a decision on establishing diplomatic relations with the insurgent group’s administration.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is consulting with allies on Afghanistan's situation. / AP Archive
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
August 17, 2021

Pakistan has decided not to rush ahead in recognising Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan where the insurgent group is cementing hold over the administrative affairs of the war-torn country. 

Islamabad will take a decision in this regard after consulting with regional and international allies, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a media briefing. 

“We are in touch with our friends, both in [this] region and internationally, and we will decide accordingly,” he said, according to Dawn newspaper

Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a few days back on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Chaudhry said. 

When Taliban first came to power in the 1990s, Pakistan was among the first countries that recognised its government. 

Afghanistan’s neighbours are scrambling to figure out how to deal with an administration made up of Taliban insurgents who swiftly took over Kabul and seized the country without much of a fight by Afghan security forces. 

China on Monday said it’s ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan while the Russian ambassador is meeting the Taliban officials on Tuesday. 

With its vast but unexplored mineral resources and concerns that its territory can be used by terrorist groups such as Daesh to stage attacks elsewhere, governments in the neighbourhood are working to secure their interests. 

But, so far no country has recognised the Taliban government.  

The US has long accused Islamabad of harboring Taliban leadership and giving the insurgents access to its territory where they regrouped. 

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the political chief of the Taliban, remained in custody of Pakistan's security forces for years before he was released upon the US request to kickstart peace negotiations. 

Pakistani officials say Islamabad now has limited leverage over the Taliban, especially the commanders who operate on the ground in Afghanistan. 

SOURCE:TRT World
