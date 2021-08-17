The Taliban’s romp across Afghanistan, resulting in the decisive capture of the country’s provincial provinces and finally the capital Kabul on Sunday, might have stunned some observers – but was a campaign fueled by extensive fundraising that bankrolled the insurgent group all the way back to power.

While hard to pinpoint an exact figure, the group reportedly generated $1.6 billion at the end of March 2020 according to a leaked NATO report, enough to provide a self-sustaining funding stream to carry out its activities.

In comparison, the Afghan government brought in $5.5 billion during the same period.

The revenue breakdowns are as follows:

Mining – $464 million

Mining iron ore, gold, zinc, marble, copper, and other rare-earth minerals have become a lucrative industry for the Taliban. It is paid by small and large mining companies to allow business to keep running; those who don’t, face death threats.

Drugs – $416 million

Afghanistan accounts for 84 percent of global opium production, and the drug makes up a massive chunk of the Taliban’s funding.

Cesar Gudens, head of the Kabul office of the UN Office of Drugs and Crime, said: “The Taliban have counted on the Afghan opium trade as one of their main sources of income. More production brings drugs with a cheaper and more attractive price, and therefore a wider accessibility.”

In addition to poppy cultivation, methamphetamines are emerging as a growing industry in recent years, with some believing it could eventually rival the opium trade.

Foreign donations – $240 million

The Taliban are known to receive covert financial contributions from both private and institutional donors around the world. A lot of it stems from charities and private trusts in the Gulf.

Over the years however, the group had been weaning itself off foreign donation dependency. In 2017-2018, it had reportedly received around $500 million – around half of its total funding – from foreign sources. By 2020, it had reduced to 15 percent.

Exports – $240 million

The organisation’s net income from exports is driven by poppy, looted minerals and everyday consumer goods, in part to assist with laundering illicit money. As a result, there is some financial overlap between drug and mining revenue.

Taxes – $160 million

Like any government, the Taliban tax people and businesses in the swath of the country that falls under its control, including industries like mining operations, telecom, and development projects. Drivers are charged for using highways.

It also imposes an Islamic form of taxation known as ‘ushr’ – a 10 percent tax on a farmer’s harvest – as well as the 2.5 percent ‘zakat’ tax.

Since poppy growers are taxed, there is some overlap between tax and drug revenue as well.