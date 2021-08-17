The swift fall of Kabul to the Taliban and the US President Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis sparked criticism, anger and frustration among American officials and lawmakers from both Republican and Democratic parties.

Former US President George W. Bush said he and former First Lady Laura Bush feel "deep sadness" over the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

“The Afghans now at the greatest risk are the same ones who have been on the forefront of progress inside their nation. President Biden has promised to evacuate these Afghans, along with American citizens and our allies,” Bush, who started the Afghanistan invasion two decades ago, said in a statement late on Monday.

He also said the US has the legal authority “to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises.”

“And we have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay,” the former President added.

Bush also praised members of the US army who attended and served in the Afghanistan war since 2001.

As US diplomats hunkered inside, thousands of desperate Afghans thronged Kabul airport where five people were killed on Monday, prompting the US military to temporarily suspend flights to clear the airfield.

In a televised address on Monday, President Biden acknowledged there were concerns about why Afghans had not been evacuated earlier, but said his administration had been discouraged to do so by the Afghan government at the time.

"Part of the answer is some of the Afghans did not want to leave earlier, still hopeful for their country," Biden said.

However, five US officials, who want to remain on condition of anonymity, toldReuters that weeks before the Afghan government collapsed, the U.S. military wanted a bigger role in helping to evacuate Afghans at risk because they worked for the United States. The officials believe that a more orderly withdrawal would have been likely.

"We could have done a lot more to help. The administration waited too long,” a military official said.