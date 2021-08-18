The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti has risen to 1,941 with more than 9,900 wounded as heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to the Haitian government's response.

More than 60,000 homes were destroyed and 76,000 were damaged, while many public buildings were also damaged or collapsed in Saturday's quake, the Caribbrean nation's civil protection agency said on Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Grace churned over the regions of southwest Haiti worst-hit by Saturday's quake of magnitude 7.2, whipping devastated towns with high winds and torrential rains, causing flooding in at least one area.

The earthquake brought down tens of thousands of buildings in the poorest country in the Americas, which is still recovering from a major quake 11 years ago that killed more than 200,000 people.

Grace's rain and wind raised the threat of mudslides and flash flooding as it slowly passed by southwestern Haiti's Tiburon Peninsula overnight, before heading toward Jamaica and southeastern Cuba on Tuesday. Forecasters said it could be a hurricane before hitting Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

The latest disaster comes just over a month after Haiti was plunged into political turmoil by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7.

READ MORE: Tropical depression Grace drenches earthquake-stricken Haiti

Several major hospitals were severely damaged, hampering humanitarian efforts, as were the focal points of many shattered communities, such as churches and schools.

As hopes began to dim of finding significant numbers of survivors among the wreckage, the storm impeded rescuers in the seaside city of Les Cayes, about 150 km (90 miles) west of the capital Port-au-Prince, which bore the brunt of the quake.

The storm is expected to dump up to 38 cm (15 inches) of water on parts of Haiti, creating a risk of flash floods, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

Search for quake survivors

Rescue workers from across Haiti were digging alongside residents through the rubble on Monday evening in a bid to reach bodies, though few voiced hope of finding anyone alive. A smell of dust and decomposing bodies permeated the air.

"We came from all over to help: from the north, from Port-au Prince, from everywhere," said Maria Fleurant, a firefighter from northern Haiti.