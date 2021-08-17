Armed men have killed 37 civilians in a flashpoint region of western Niger where hundreds have died in militant attacks this year, local sources said.

The assailants "arrived on motorbikes" in the village of Darey-Daye in the Tillaberi region on Monday afternoon as people were working in the fields, a local official said on Tuesday.

"The toll is very high – there were 37 dead, including four women and 13 children," the source said.

A local journalist confirmed the toll and described the attack as "very bloody".

"They found people in the fields and shot at anything that moved," he said.

Over 450 deaths in 2021