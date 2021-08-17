The Taliban has announced an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join its government within the limits of "Shariah law", trying to calm nerves across a nervous capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

The announcement on Tuesday was made by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission.

“The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully religious leadership and all sides should join.”

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents’ takeover saw prisons emptied and armouries looted.

Older generations remember their hardline Islamic views, which included stonings, amputations and public executions during their rule before the US-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Women could be included in government

“The Islamic Emirate doesn't want women to be victims,” Samangani said. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

That would be a departure from the last time the Taliban were in power, when women were largely confined to their homes.

Samangani didn't describe exactly what he meant by Shariah, or Islamic, law, implying people already knew the rules the Taliban expected them to follow.

He added that "all sides should join” a government.

It was also not clear what he meant by an amnesty although other Taliban leaders have said they won’t seek revenge on those who worked with the Afghan government or foreign countries.