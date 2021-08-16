TÜRKİYE
Death toll from flash floods in Turkey's Black Sea region rises to 77
Flash floods caused by heavy rains left 62 people dead in Kastamonu, 14 in Sinop, 1 in Bartin as seven people were treated in hospitals, says Turkey's disaster management agency.
Rescue crews remove wreckage and mud after the deadly flash floods in Bozkurt district of Kastamonu, Turkey on August 16, 2021. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
August 16, 2021

The death toll from severe floods in Turkey's Black Sea region has risen to 77, authorities said.

Floods caused by heavy rain hit the Black Sea region in the north of the country last Wednesday, leaving 62 people dead in the province of Kastamonu, said a Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) statement.

Fourteen others died in the Sinop province, along with one more person in the Bartin province. 

The treatment of seven people continues in hospitals, it said.

A total of 341 people in Bartin, 1,480 in Kastamonu, and 560 in Sinop were evacuated to safe areas, added the agency.

Rescue efforts continue

Earlier on Monday, it also announced that 47 people were reported missing in Sinop and Kastamonu.

Rescue and relief efforts continue in the flood-hit areas, with some 8,100 personnel, 1,000 vehicles, 21 helicopters, and 81 ambulances, it added.

On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the worst-hit flood area in Bozkurt, Kastamonu. 

Erdogan announced that the places affected had been declared disaster zones and are slated for government aid.

READ MORE: Severe floods batter Turkey’s Black Sea coastal cities

SOURCE:AA
