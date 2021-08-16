WORLD
4 MIN READ
Rescue teams continue search for survivors after Haiti earthquake
Haiti earthquake killed at least 1,419 people as it nearly razed some towns and triggered landslides that hampered rescue efforts in a country that is the poorest in the Western Hemisphere.
Rescue teams continue search for survivors after Haiti earthquake
A woman is attended to by a member of the medical personnel outside a hospital after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les Cayes, Haiti on August 16, 2021. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
August 16, 2021

Rescuers in Haiti have been using heavy equipment and their bare hands to hunt for survivors under buildings flattened two days ago by a massive earthquake that killed over 1,400 people, while an approaching storm threatened more suffering.

Flash floods and mudslides were possible as the front bore down on the Caribbean nation's southwestern peninsula, which was hard-hit by a 7.2-magnitude quake that toppled thousands of homes early on Saturday.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed with the influx of thousands of injured patients into a weak health care system, and workers were at a loss with how they might cope with tropical depression Grace.

"We're really not doing well psychologically. We have absolutely no idea how were are going to get through this," said 26-year-old midwife Aline Cadet, who was helping at the hospital in the hard-hit town of Port-Salut.

"There are women here who were pregnant but lost their baby because they fell or were injured," she added.

According to the latest US National Hurricane Center forecast, the storm could dump up to 25 centimeters (10 inches) of rain on Haiti and cause flash floods.

If the storm hits full-force, it would bring the possibility of even more suffering after at least 1,419 people were killed in the quake that struck about 160 kilometers (100 miles) to the west of the capital Port-au-Prince.

READ MORE: Why catastrophic earthquakes hit Haiti so often

'There are still tremors'

Residents faced a dilemma of staying outside to protect themselves from aftershocks, or returning to damaged buildings to shelter from Grace's heavy rains.

RECOMMENDED

The hospital in Port-Salut made its call: the patients being treated in a courtyard were brought into the building for protection from the storm, despite the risks.

"The doctors have asked us to go inside this evening. It's not safe. There are still tremors, that's why we're outside," said Wilfried Labaye, 41.

His wife Esperance Rose Nadine, 36, was laying on the ground next to him, both of her legs broken when their home collapsed during the quake.

Haiti, still recovering from a massive 2010 tremor that devastated the capital Port-au-Prince, was already in shock from its president's assassination last month when the disaster hit.

On top of that, some 13,600 buildings were destroyed and more than 13,700 damaged, trapping hundreds under rubble and leaving more than 6,900 people injured.

Some aid has come in from abroad, including specailised search crews from the United States as well as 15.4 tons of food, medicine and water from Mexico.

A 7.0-magnitude quake in January 2010 left much of Port-au-Prince and nearby cities in ruins, killing more than 200,000.

More than 1.5 million Haitians were made homeless in that disaster, which also destroyed 60 percent of Haiti's healthcare system, leaving authorities and the international humanitarian community with a colossal challenge.

The latest quake comes just over a month after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by a team of gunmen, shaking a country already battling poverty, spiraling gang violence and Covid-19.

READ MORE: Search-and-rescue efforts ongoing in Haiti as death toll rises

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick