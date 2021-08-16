President Joe Biden on Monday defended his decision to pull US troops from Afghanistan, despite the rapidly deteriorating situation in the country.

In a televised address to the nation from the White House, Biden said he stands “squarely behind” the decision to proceed with the withdrawal, while admitting that the Afghan government's collapse was quicker than anticipated.

The US President made his first public appearance since the Taliban took control of Kabul a day ago, after a lightning offensive saw the group capture a number of major cities across the country. Biden said he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw US troops this year, or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war. He said he will not repeat mistakes of the past.

"After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”

Biden said he'd rather take the criticism over the fallout in Afghanistan than pass the decision to a fifth president. He said the decision to leave Afghanistan is “the right one for America." Keeping a US presence in Afghanistan was no longer a US national security interest, the president said.

"More quickly than we had anticipated"

Biden admitted that events in Afghanistan unfolded "more quickly than we had anticipated," but put the blame on the Afghan government and Afghan forces.

"We gave them every chance to determine their own future," Biden said, "We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future."

Referring to the Taliban's rapid military advances that saw Afghan government forces either flee or surrender, Biden said Americans should not be fighting in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.

Biden reiterated however that the US national interest in Afghanistan was always principally about preventing terrorist attacks on the US homeland - and that America would continue to "act quickly and decisively" against any terror threat emanating from the country.

"The mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building," he said.

The State Department said any US ties with a Taliban government would depend on their respect of human rights and rejection of extremism.

Biden issued a stern warning to the insurgents, saying any threats to US interests would be met with a "devastating" military response.

Chaotic scenes at Kabul airport