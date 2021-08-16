The Taliban, formed in 1994, were made up of former Afghan resistance fighters, known as mujahedeen, who fought the invading Soviet forces in the 1980s.

The armed group took control of Afghanistan in 1996 and remained in power until 2001, when the US-led forces invaded the country following the September 11 terror attacks.

They have since been fighting the western-backed government and foreign forces in the country since they were removed from power in Afghanistan by US-led forces.

During their rule, the Taliban imposed a strict interpretation of Islamic law, carrying out public executions and stoning women accused of adultery.

Women could not work, had to cover their face and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to go out.

Girls were not allowed to attend school and university. TV, music and sports of all kind were also banned.

And there's no reason to believe the Taliban has changed since the 1990s says Micheal Kugelman, Deputy Director of the Asia Program at the US-based Wilson Center.

"The Taliban has certainly sought to rehabilitate itself through public messaging that emphasises its commitment to peace," says Kugelman, "but the Taliban remains a violent extremist group."

Kugelman adds that until the group renounces violence and respects human and women's rights "there's no reason to think otherwise."

But it's the Taliban's savvy, and experience, that has allowed them to waltz back into power.

"The Taliban’s strategy was to exploit the deep weaknesses of the Afghan state, and especially a dysfunctional government and a beleaguered military. It was able to wear Afghan troops down, knowing they were already suffering major morale problems because of a government that never had a clear counterinsurgency strategy and failed to provide direction and support."

Now, after nearly 20 years, the Taliban are once again sitting in Kabul with a slightly altered top tier leadership. Here is a rundown of who runs the show today.

Haibatullah Akhundzada

Akhundzada, known as the supreme leader of the group, was appointed as the head of the Taliban soon after a US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Mansour Akhtar, in 2016.

Originally from Kandahar province, Akhundzada has fought against the Russians during the 1980s and then joined the Taliban movement in 1994 under the leadership of Mullah Mohammed Omar.

He was appointed as the head of the military court in Kandahar soon after.

Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri named him "the emir of the faithful".

He is believed to be in his 60s and his whereabouts are unknown.

Mullah Baradar