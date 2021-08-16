The word irony doesn’t do justice to the recent announcement of a “Democracy Summit” in December by the Biden administration. One must wonder how many "democracies" will participate. More importantly, how will they manage to turn a blind eye to the tragic irony of watching democracy being ravaged in Afghanistan?

While writing this, I received a text from a friend stating, "Our Mazar has also fallen," followed by a photo of some government officials leaving the city. It is hard to explain how I feel right now; I certainly can't feel my fingers typing. However, there is this feeling that there may be a few more seconds left; maybe if I don't stop writing, the world will see the human suffering and create a miracle.

The only thing I am doing is crying and apologising to my sister Natasha Khalil who was killed because she chose democracy. I failed because I chose it, as did many Afghan women and men. I failed because I could save neither Natasha nor anyone tonight who is losing everything for democracy.

Many Afghans, if they are still alive in December, will be interested in the motto of this Summit. Will the notion of democracy still be a "government of the people, by the people, for the people"? Or will "people" be replaced with individual leaders, elite positions, party politics, short-term thinking of elected presidents and media barons of the world who drew a narrative about a country at the expense of human suffering?

The “people” in democracies, and especially big and old democracies are not the central actors today.

The US, Russia, Pakistan, the mujahideen, Taliban, the republic thieves, who put democracy to shame, have all had a say and role in deciding the fate of the country. The people of Afghanistan have never been included or considered in the process.

For the last twenty years, the people of Afghanistan have invested in all the flawed and borrowed blueprints of democracy with our lives, our soil, our borders and our identity in the world.

We have been open to all kinds of interventions, from development to societal behaviour change, from human capacity building to infrastructure development. We embraced formal legal sector reform only because we hoped that, despite its flaws, it would pave the way for future generations to have an inclusive democratic system.

For the last twenty years, Afghans allowed for every kind of experiment in the name of nation-building by the so-called international community. Every single country, aiding one dollar to billions, had a say in institution-building. The US and the entire “international community” encouraged corruption with their uncoordinated and duplicated programs.

To justify their ineffective efforts, they advocated for alternate narratives: Afghanistan is ungovernable; the majority of the Pashtun population prefers Taliban rule; freedom of speech is a foreign concept, the graveyard of empires etc. When questioned about effectiveness, their answer was, “our main goal was to kill Osama, and we did.”

The people of Afghanistan tolerated so much to give democracy a chance.

And what is the great protector and promoter of democracy leaving behind in Afghanistan? It leaves an entire population of more than 35 million people at the mercy of a group of terrorists with no national or cultural identity.

Today, America is leaving behind a battlefield, but America never acknowledged that this war was not an Afghan war.

If you don’t read history, you are destined to repeat it. But if you had consulted Afghans, you would have discovered that we have long memories.

The US allowed Pakistan to train and equip new breeds of terrorists. Pakistan and India fought their war on Afghan soil, but today, the Afghan people have earned the term "Afghans are not governable".