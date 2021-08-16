At least 1,297 people have died after the powerful earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, where at least 5,700 people were injured.

The Caribbean country has long been suffering from earthquakes like Saturday's, which had 7.2 magnitude. In the 18th century, two strong earthquakes flattened the city of Port-au-Prince twice in 19 years.

The 21st century has proven equally difficult. Saturday’s powerful quake killed 1,297 and injured thousands more. Eleven years earlier a major tremor killed nearly a hundred thousand people.

Haiti sits near the intersection of two tectonic plates that make up the earth’s crust. Earthquakes can occur when those plates move against each other and create friction. Haiti is also densely populated. Plus, many of its buildings are designed to withstand hurricanes — not earthquakes. Those buildings can survive strong winds but are vulnerable to collapse when the ground shakes.

What makes Haiti prone to earthquakes?

The Earth’s crust is made up of tectonic plates that move. And Haiti sits near the intersection of two of them — the North American plate and the Caribbean plate.

Multiple fault lines between those plates cut through or near the island of Hispaniola, which Haiti shares with the Dominican Republic. What’s worse, not all of those fault lines behave the same way.

“Hispaniola sits in a place where plates transition from smashing together to sliding past one another,” said Rich Briggs, a research geologist at the US Geological Survey’s Geologic Hazards Science Center.

“It’s like a rock stuck in the track of a sliding glass door,” he said. “It just does not want to move smoothly because it’s got so many different forces on it.”