At least four Turkish soldiers were in two separate incidents in northern Iraq where they were battling terrorists, the Defence Ministry has said.

Three soldiers died and two were injured when an improvised explosive device went off in an area where Turkish forces have been conducting an operation against the PKK terror group, the ministry said.

Another soldier was killed and one wounded in a shootout near a Turkish military base, it said.

Turkish forces routinely conduct operations against PKK bases in rugged mountains in northern Iraq.

The group is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey and its Western allies.