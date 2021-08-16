Israeli forces opened fire on residents of a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing at least four Palestinians, witnesses have said.

The Palestinians were transported to Jenin State Hospital late on Sunday.

Witnesses said a conflict broke out between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians in Jenin refugee camp in the north of the West Bank.

Israeli soldiers reportedly used tear gas as well as live bullets.

Israeli police said in a statement that special forces disguised as Palestinians came under heavy fire while on a mission to detain a suspect.

"The undercover forces returned fire towards the terrorists and neutralised them," the police said, referring to Palestinians killed.

From the start of this year until July 26, Israel has killed 48 Palestinians and wounded more than 11,000 in the occupied West Bank, according to figures from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Israeli authorities have demolished at least 421 structures belonging to Palestinians in the first half of 2021, a 30 percent increase over the same period in 2020, the Norwegian Refugee Council, a humanitarian NGO, previously said in a statement.

