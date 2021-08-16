Zambia’s main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema overcame 15 years of obstacles to achieve a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election.

Hichilema, an economist fondly known as HH, of the United Party for National Development (UPND), received 2,810,757 votes, beating his closest rival and incumbent Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front (PF), who garnered 1,840,201 votes.

He is the seventh elected president of Zambia since independence in 1964.

He became president-elect with close to 60 percent of the vote, more than 50 percent of the vote as per constitutional requirement, with votes tallied from 155 of 156 constituencies nationwide.

READ MORE: Vote count under way in Zambia after tight presidential election

Celebrations for Hichilema’s victory

Mutale Nalumango, an ex-deputy speaker of parliament, automatically becomes vice-president by virtue of being Hichilema’s running-mate in the poll.

Declaring Hichilema the winner around 2:30 AM in the capital Lusaka, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chairman Esau Chulu said the delayed results being awaited from Mandevu, a constituency in Lusaka, would be insignificant and unnecessarily delay the decision.

“I therefore proceed to announce the said Hakainde Hichilema to be the president-elect of the Republic of Zambia, on this day 16/08/2021,” Chulu, the returning officer for the presidential poll, said at the national results center the Mulungushi International Conference Center.

The declaration spurred wild celebrations in Lusaka as residents drove around the city honking car horns.

A group went and gathered at Hichilema’s residence in the plush New Kasama area of Lusaka, which was now surrounded by state security.

Garry Nkombo, a UPND chairman for elections, described Hichilema’s victory as one for the people.

Nkombo, himself a parliamentary elected representative from the poll in Mazabuka in the Southern Province, commended the commission for being professional despite delaying the declaration.

Hichilema, who was running a sixth time, said in a Facebook post on his official account “thank you Zambia.”