As the Taliban insurgents declared Afghanistan's war over after taking the capital Kabul over without a fight, thousands of civilians have tried to flee the country, jamming the airport as they made a rush with their families and luggage.

Video posted on social media showed hundreds of people scampering with their luggage toward the safety of the airport terminal with the sound of gunfire breaking out early on Monday. At least five people were reported dead in the chaos and heartbreaking videos circulating on social media of two people falling of a plane's wheels during take-off.

President Ashraf Ghani fled on Sunday as the insurgents encircled Kabul, with the Taliban sealing a nationwide military victory that saw all cities fall to them in just 10 days.

In a video posted to social media, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar also announced his movement's victory.

Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem said in interviews with Al Jazeera TV on Sunday the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and the type of rule and the form of the regime would be clear soon.

Afghan government forces collapsed swiftly post May, without the support of the US military, which invaded in 2001 after the September 11 attacks and toppled the Taliban for its support of Al Qaeda.

The United States ultimately failed to build a democratic government that was either capable of withstanding the Taliban or included the insurgents, despite spending billions of dollars and providing two decades of military support.

Naeem said the Taliban wanted to have peaceful relations and was keen to develop several channels of communication it had already opened with foreign countries.

"We ask all countries and entities to sit with us to settle any issues", he said in the interview.

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and Ghani left Afghanistan saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, bringing the militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion in 2001.

Ghani's government was left completely isolated after the insurgents overran the anti-Taliban northern stronghold of Mazar-e-Sharif and the eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday.

Like with most of the other captured cities, the seizure of power came after government forces surrendered or retreated.

Thousands of police and other government security forces suddenly abandoned their posts, uniforms, and even weapons on Sunday night.

After initially ordering fighters not to enter the capital, a Taliban spokesman confirmed they had entered Kabul on Sunday night to "ensure security".

The Taliban regime in the 90s was marked by extreme control of the public sphere, a ban on women's liberties, including their right to work and free movement, and tight control of the media.

This time, the group is adamant to convince the international community it has changed and will respect women's rights.

However, as the Taliban swept across Afghanistan over the last two weeks, there were reports the group is going back on a promise allowing women to work, according to interviews with female bank employees forced out of their jobs.

Taliban's said the group does not think foreign forces will repeat "their failed experience in Afghanistan again."