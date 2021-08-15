The Turkish embassy in Kabul continues its operations, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

All necessary measures have been taken regarding Turkey's diplomatic missions and personnel in Afghanistan, said Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday in a press briefing prior to departure from Algeria.

Noting that the Turkish embassy continues to operate in Kabul, Cavusoglu said all consular operations are continuing at Turkey's diplomatic missions.

"I would like to assure you that we have done our preparations against all odds," he added.

While some Turkish citizens are leaving Afghanistan amid the latest developments with the Taliban, Cavusoglu said there are Turkish citizens who wished to remain in the country.

READ MORE: 'The Taliban have won': Afghan leader Ghani says he left to avoid bloodshed

He noted that Turkish authorities' communication with relevant authorities in Afghanistan are ongoing to ensure the safety and peace of those Turkish citizens choosing to remain in the country.

After the back-to-back crumbling of a number of key provincial capitals in a day, the Taliban rallied their forces around all four corners of Kabul in the wee hours of Sunday igniting anxiety and panic in the country's biggest city housing some six million inhabitants.

READ MORE: Taliban says it has taken control of Afghan presidential palace