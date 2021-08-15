One survivor described her pain in an interview with The Associated Press.

“My children have floated away. I had seven family members in my family. Only one of them has survived and rest of them are no more. Oh Allah, why so many difficulties on us, Rohingya. Oh Allah,” said Senu Ara, a 35-year-old Rohingya refugee and survivor.

The UN said local Bangladeshi fishermen arrived on the scene first and alerted authorities.

“The search and rescue operation is being led by the authorities, notably the Bangladesh Navy and the Coast Guard,” it said.

“We are seeking further information from the Government of Bangladesh at this time and remain in contact with refugee communities both on Bhasan Char and in Cox’s Bazar in an attempt to support the authorities in further rescue efforts,” the agency said.

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which has sheltered more than 1.1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar, has relocated about 20,000 refugees to the island from sprawling camps in Cox’s Bazar district.

The island in Noakhali district was developed by Bangladesh’s navy to accommodate some 100,000 refugees. Authorities earlier said they would relocate them to the island in phases.

Authorities said earlier the refugees came to the island voluntarily and they would have a better life.

“Bangladesh government brought us here to Bhasan Char by telling us that they will give us all kinds of opportunities. But we cannot generate any income here. We cannot move around freely. We are kept here like in prison,” said Sana Ullah, a 35-year-old Rohingya refugee and survivor.

“All my children have died while trying to escape. I have lost four and my sister has lost five. My brother-in-law have lost five, and my brother has lost eight. They are all dead,” Ullah said.

“We don’t have anything now. We are requesting to UNHCR that we don’t want to live in Bhasan Char anymore,” he said.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim ethnic group following an attack by insurgents. They joined hundreds of thousands of others who have fled to Bangladesh over decades.

The 2017 crackdown included rapes, killings and the torching of thousands of homes, and was termed ethnic cleansing by global rights groups and the UN While Bangladesh and Myanmar have sought to arrange repatriations, the Rohingya are too fearful to return home.