The Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan's presidential palace, two senior Taliban commanders present in Kabul told Reuters, after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

A Taliban commander said the group will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul.

Images broadcast on television showed dozens of Taliban fighters inside the presidential palace, declaring victory over the Afghan government.

"Our country has been liberated and the mujahideen are victorious in Afghanistan," one militant told news channel Al Jazeera from the palace.

The fighters showed reporters their weapons in a tour of the building, seized after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Real test begins now

One of the Taliban's most senior officials declared on Sunday that the movement's swift victory over the Afghan government was an unrivalled feat but that the real test of governing effectively would begin now that it had won power.

In a brief video statement, Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political bureau, said the victory, which saw all of the country's major cities fall in a week, was unexpectedly swift and had no match in the world.

However, he said the real test would begin now with meeting the expectations of the people and serving them by resolving their problems.

