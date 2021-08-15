The Taliban expects a peaceful transition of power in the next few days, a spokesman has said, as the insurgents reached Afghanistan's capital Kabul with little resistance.

Suhail Shaheen added that the militant group would protect the rights of women, as well as freedoms for media workers and diplomats.

"We assure the people, particularly in the city of Kabul, that their properties, their lives are safe," the spokesman said in an interview with the BBC.

"Our leadership had instructed our forces to remain at the gates of Kabul, not to enter the city.

"We are awaiting a peaceful transfer of power," he said, adding the Taliban expected that to happen in a matter of days.

Earlier, Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul and promised not to take the capital by force.

Meanwhile, panicked residents raced to leave the capital, with workers fleeing government offices and helicopters landing at the US Embassy on Sunday.

Nationwide offensive

In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swaths of the country, even though they had some air support from the US military.

The collapse of Jalalabad, near a major border crossing with Pakistan, left Afghanistan's central government in control of just Kabul and a few other provincial capitals out of the country's 34.

On Sunday, they reached Kabul.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told TRT World that the insurgents want a peaceful transfer of power and that they want to enter the capital city peacefully, where he announced a "general amnesty for all."

Shaheen rejected reports of rights abuses by the insurgent militants calling them "baseless" and " exaggerated" and said that anyone found violating the group's policy and law in this regard will be tried and prosecuted.

Three Afghan officials told The Associated Press that the Taliban were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman in the capital.

Later, Afghan forces at Bagram air base, home to a prison housing 5,000 inmates, surrendered to the Taliban, according to Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi. The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters.

The lightning speed of the push has shocked many and raised questions about why Afghan forces crumbled despite years of US training and billions of dollars spent. Just days ago, an American military assessment estimated it would be a month before the capital would come under insurgent pressure.

Negotiations

Taliban negotiators headed to the presidential palace Sunday to discuss the transfer, said an Afghan official who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

It remained unclear when that transfer would take place.

The negotiators on the government side included former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, an official said. Abdullah long has been a vocal critic of President Ashraf Ghani, who long refused giving up power to get a deal with the Taliban.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the closed-doors negotiations, described them as “tense.”

Acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan sought to reassure the public in a video message.