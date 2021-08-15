Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 66 people, said authorities, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month.

The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires had been brought under control after raging through southern coastal regions for two weeks.

Fifty-six people died as a result of floods in Kastamonu province, another nine people died in Sinop and one in Bartin, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said early on Monday.

READ MORE: Search for missing continues as death toll in Turkey floods rises

Kastamonu hardest hit