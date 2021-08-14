Algeria has mourned at least 90 dead as firefighters, soldiers and volunteers battled to put out the last deadly forest fires in the North African country.

The government has blamed arsonists and a blistering heatwave for dozens of blazes that have raged across the country's north since Monday, but experts have also criticised authorities for failing to prepare for the annual phenomenon.

Algiers has not released an overall death toll for Saturday but reports from local authorities indicated the fires had left 90 dead, up from the previous day's official toll of 71.

They include 33 soldiers, some of whom were honoured by the defence ministry in a ceremony at a military hospital attended by army chief Said Chenegriha.

"These heroes sacrificed their souls for the nation and to save their fellow citizens from criminal fires across the country," the ministry's communications director, General Boualem Madi, said in a speech.

7,500 firefighters operating

The fire service said its teams were still fighting 29 fires across 13 provinces, mostly in coastal regions east of the capital Algiers, with aircraft carrying out hundreds of missions to drop water on the fires.