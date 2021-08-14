Taliban fighters have captured Mazar-e-Sharif, the northern city that was the Afghan government's last northern stronghold, with security forces fleeing to the Uzbekistan border, officials said.

"The Taliban have taken control of Mazar-e-Sharif," Afzal Hadid, head of the Balkh provincial council said, adding that the city appeared to have fallen without a fight.

Soldiers abandoned their equipment and headed towards the border crossing, he said.

"All security forces have left Mazar city," he said, though sporadic clashes were still taking place in one area outside the city centre.

The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in an offensive less than three weeks before the US is set to withdraw its last troops.

The Taliban - ousted from power in 2001 after the September 11 attacks on the United States - captured the capital of Paktika province bordering Pakistan on Saturday, according to Khalid Asad, a lawmaker from the province.

He confirmed that Sharana fell to the insurgents on Saturday but could not immediately provide further details.

The Taliban also captured all of Logar and detained its provincial officials, Hoda Ahmadi, a lawmaker from the province, said Saturday.

She said the Taliban have reached the Char Asyab district, just 11 kilometres south of the capital, Kabul.

Ghani holds urgent talks

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has held urgent talks with local leaders and international partners, as Taliban fighters inch closer to Kabul, capturing a town south of the capital that is one of the gateways to the city.

The United States and other countries rushed in troops to help evacuate their embassies after the militants captured town after town as US and other foreign forces who have backed the government withdrew.

Many Afghans have fled to Kabul, driven out by fighting and fearful of a return to Taliban rule.

"As your president, my focus is on preventing further instability, violence, and displacement of my people," Ghani said on Saturday in a brief televised address, adding that he was consulting government, elders, politicians and international leaders.

