The death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region has risen to 55, authorities said.

Floods caused by heavy rains hit the Black Sea region in the north of the country on Wednesday, leaving 46 people dead in the province of Kastamonu, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) statement said.

Eight others died in the Sinop province and one person in Bartin province.

Arife Unal, an 85-year-old woman, drowned and was swept away during the floods in Bartin. Four days of search and rescue efforts ended after finding her lifeless body 600 meters (1,970 feet) from her house.

According to a statement by the governor's office in Bartin, 13 bridges were destroyed in the flood, while at least 45 buildings were heavily damaged.

READ MORE: Severe floods batter Turkey’s Black Sea coastal cities

Rescue efforts continue

Rescue and relief operations continue in the flood-hit areas, the statement added.

Some 918 workers in Bartin, 3,547 in Kastamonu, and 1,910 in Sinop are conducting relief work in the affected areas, according to AFAD.

A total of 341 people in Bartin, 1,580 in Kastamonu, and 533 in Sinop were evacuated to safe areas by helicopters and boats, the disaster management agency said.

Meanwhile, 223 volunteers, nine catering trucks, and 54 vehicles sent by the Turkish Red Crescent to the region are working on the ground.

Disaster area

On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Bozkurt district in Kastamonu, the worst-hit flood area.

"We will do our best as a state as quickly as possible, and hopefully we will rise from our ashes again," he said.