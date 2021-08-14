Intense heat baking Italy has pushed northward towards the popular tourist destination of Florence while wildfires charred the country's south, and Spain has appeared headed for an all-time record high temperature as a heat wave kept southern Europe in a fiery hold.

Italy saw temperatures in places upwards of 40°C (104°F), and Rome broiled. By late afternoon Friday, the heat in Florence reached 39°C (102°F). That city and Bologna also were issued alerts for Saturday by the health ministry.

Giancarlo Penza, of the Rome-based Catholic charity Sant’Egidio Community, reminded viewers of state TV that the most vulnerable in such weather are elderly people living alone and the homeless.

“(The latter) are the persons who are invisible, who live on the street,” Penza said. “Knock on the door of an older person” who lives alone, next door, or “stop someone on the street” without a home and ask if they need help, he urged Italians.

Many southern European countries have suffered days of intense heat, accompanied by deadly wildfires in Algeria, Turkey, Italy and Greece.

While the area is known for its sunny, hot summers, scientists voice little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires. Such hardships are likely to happen more frequently as Earth continues to warm, they say.

Wildfire problems will only worsen because of abandonment of rural areas and climate change, the environment minister of Greek-administered Cyprus said. The eastern Mediterranean, where the island nation is located, is a “global climate change hot spot," where biodiversity and forest ecosystems are “intensely negatively impacted,” Minister Costas Kadis told the AP on Friday.

Unworked agricultural land is being overrun by wild growth, making it easy terrain for fires, which are ever “more intense, destructive and frequently occurring” as a result of more frequent and longer heatwaves and droughts, the minister said.'

'Extraordinary plan of reforestation'

Italian Premier Mario Draghi sent his emergency chief to Calabria in the south, where blazes burning for days in the rugged Aspromonte forest have claimed four lives.

Draghi pledged government aid for those losing property or businesses and an “extraordinary plan of reforestation.”