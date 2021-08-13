At exactly 9:30 PM, on February 17, 1946, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad heard the new British decision on the radio -- that the imperial power was going to decolonise the subcontinent.

For Azad that year, India was on the cusp of freedom, a desire that consumed every Indian.

Under the Labour Party, the British government of Clement Attllee sent its Cabinet Mission to India on March 24, 1946. The main aim of this high-powered mission was deciding the transfer of power from the British to Indian leadership. The Mission consisted of Lord Pethick-Lawrence, Sir Stafford Cripps and A.V. Alexander.

“The year 1946 is a turnaround. The British are rethinking their legacy. As the three members of the British cabinet came to India, they wanted to salvage the country’s unity in some way. In part, they wanted to leave a successful legacy, of what will appear to be a successful legacy of the empire in the shape of an independent nation-state,” said Professor Faisal Devji, a historian at the University of Oxford.

The prospect of the Cabinet Mission Plan shaping post-colonial India without breaking it was breeding amidst global political shifts, especially in a world smeared by the effects of World War II.

“The Labour Party in Britain has now come into power, and the British people want socialism. There is a decolonising thought process going on,” says Dr Amar Sohal, a Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge.

“You get rid of Churchill and the Conservatives who want to hang on to power. Clement Attlee wants to decolonize, its economic, pragmatic and also an ethical commitment,” he adds.

The main purpose of the Cabinet Mission Plan was introduced on May 16 1946. It was to ensure a unified India, gaining independence without partition. “It is quite a good plan. Grouping provinces into three, two Muslim majority and one Hindu majority. It was a plan that wanted a state that was not a classical European state,” Faisal Devji told TRT World.

Contesting ideologies

To discuss the proposals of Indian freedom, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad arrived in Delhi on April 2, 1946. He was anxious not because of the ongoing negotiations between the British and Indian leaderships, but because of the unresolved communal question between the Hindus and Muslims that was eating away at the subcontinent.

“Azad wants to bridge these gaps. He thinks that modern India was created by Hindu and Muslim interactions. They were different at first, but they transcended those differences by having similar languages, culture, food, dress, and poetry. There is a cultural idea located strongly in the plains of India for him,” said Sohal.

While Azad views the Indian future in this sense, his colleague Jawaharlal Nehru of the Congress party and Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the Muslim League hold onto different ideals.

For Nehru, a strong centre and a socialist government -- both were vital for him.

“Nehru wants a strong centre, unlike Gandhi, he is more pragmatic. For him, India should be a European style nation-state. It should be centralised and a majority run state. For him, the communal problem of caste is a temporary problem, he believes it's all due to British rule; once the British are out and India achieves freedom, it will guarantee freedom and equality for everyone,” said Devji.

Whereas, Muhammad Ali Jinnah held the opposite view. He wanted to resolve the communal issues first. His two-nation theory of 1940 makes an argument for parity between Hindus and Muslims. For him, the nation is an empty category. A loose centre with a separate autonomous Muslim state is vital for him in achieving equal rights.

“The main question then here is, how to secure Muslim political rights in free India?

One answer that Jinnah provides, is to have six states into a unified federated structure,” said Dr Shruti Kapila, an Associate Professor at the University of Cambridge.