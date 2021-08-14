81-year-old Ishar Das Arora always dreamed of travelling back to Bela – a small village in the Punjab province of modern day Pakistan – where he was born. Das was only seven when the bloody partition of the Indian Subcontinent in 1947 forced him to leave his ancestral house and migrate to India.

For more than 70 years, he yearned to get a glimpse of the lanes of his childhood village again, but a hostile political environment and tough visa regime between the two countries meant there was no return to his roots.

His dream was finally realised through Project Dastaan – an initiative that aims to give emotional closure to the people who were forced to leave during the bloody events of partition, by connecting them to their childhood homes and communities through digital experiences.

The partition of the Subcontinent, which led to the formation of India and Pakistan as nation states, was the largest forced migration in human history with an estimated 15 million people leaving their homes and over a million losing their lives.

Ever since then, partition continues to haunt the population of both countries. The remaining survivors don’t see the possibility of going back to their homes, but Project Dastaan aims to make that return possible through Virtual Reality (VR).

"This project is about giving them (the survivors) some closure," says 24-year-old Sparsh Ahuja, Das' grandson and also the founder of the project.

Both Ahuja's grandfathers migrated from Pakistan to India in 1947, so stories about the trauma partition left always featured on family dinner table conversations – which ultimately proved to be the driving force behind Project Dastaan.

"That yearning which my grandparents had to reconnect with their roots, inspired me to start this (project). This is also an attempt to reconnect with my own roots," adds Ahuja, who along with his Pakistani colleague Ameena Malak started the non-profit venture in 2018.

The project was conceptualised as Ahuja and Malak exchanged their grandparents’ stories of partition and realised that their grandparents had travelled almost “identical journeys in opposite directions”. They felt a need to take them back to their ancestral villages on the opposite sides of the border, but hostile political relations between India and Pakistan, not to mention the old age of their grandparents, almost made the return impossible.

Soon their friends Sam Dalrymple, a Sanskrit and Persian Scholar from Oxford University, and Saadia Gardezi, a Pakistani journalist, joined them and Project Dastaan took off.

'Immersive experience' for survivors

The project uses volunteers in India and Pakistan to track down specific locations and then film and edit them into digital experiences that are shown to the survivors through VR. The aim is to “immortalise the experiences of the Partition generation” and provide a closure to different generations.

"We record the stories of survivors, and then go back to fieldwork in India and Pakistan. We find their villages and film the locations there using 360 degree cameras with a GoPro. We then curate those experiences for them by making a bespoke 360 VR experience through VR glasses or goggles," explains Gardezi, co-founder of the project.

These digital experiences allow survivors to relive the ambience and surroundings they associated with their ancestral places.