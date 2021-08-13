An elderly Palestinian man Abdullah Khader struggled in distress and pain as he watched his house being demolished in Occupied Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighbourhood.

Khader had spent all his life in that house. An Israeli court ruled in favour of illegal Jewish settlers, transferring Khader's residential property to a Jewish association and snatching his ownership rights over it.

The trauma caused by the court ruling gave Khader a stroke, leaving him paralysed, several sourcesreported on Thursday.

“We’re steadfast. This is our land. It’s our life,” Khader said.

As the pictures of him shedding tears while watching his home being knocked down made rounds on Twitter, it prompted condemnation from various quarters.

Alaa, Khader’s son, said they were left with no option but to demolish their own house to prevent settlers from taking it over. Twenty-six people, including Khader’s children and grandchildren, lived in the house.

The family has turned down money that was offered to them in exchange for vacating the house without demolishing it.

Khader said even if the settlers offered him “all the money of the world, he would still demolish his house” and not hand it over to them.

“This is my home, where my children and grandchildren were born... My childhood started here in it and I will never leave it,” he said.

Khader said he has all the paperwork to prove he's the rightful owner of the house who has lived in it since he was a child.

Israel on the other hand sees itself as the original owner of the West Bank, including Jerusalem, even though the families living there have ancestral connections with it predating 1948, the founding date of Israel.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories during the 1967 war. The Jewish state then adopted a policy of demolition against the Palestinian-owned structures and also prevented the construction of new housing units by imposing bureaucratic hurdles on Palestinians.

Jerusalem's municipality claimed that the Khader family’s house was built without a permit. But Israel has made it nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain construction permits even for simple renovations.