British politicians have slammed the US and their own government for the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, warning the Taliban's resurgence would create a breeding ground for Al Qaeda and other groups.

The chairman of the influential Foreign Affairs Select Committee in parliament, Tom Tugendhat, told the BBC on Friday: "We've just pulled the rug from under them," referring to the Afghan people.

The Conservative MP added that Britain's need to send in more troops to facilitate its withdrawal was "a sure sign of failure".

Former international development minister Rory Stewart called the troop withdrawal "a total betrayal by the US and by the UK" that risked triggering a civil war between rival warlords currently battling the Taliban.

READ MORE: UK tells citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately

The complete withdrawal of foreign troops expected to be completed by next month comes after the US and Taliban struck a deal last year.

Under the agreement, the insurgent group has assured that it won't allow terrorist organisations to operate in Afghanistan.

But the events unfolding in the war-torn country have made British politicians skeptical.

Johnny Mercer, a Conservative MP and former veterans minister who served in Afghanistan, called the withdrawal "a disgrace".

"I think it's humiliating for the UK military, for the families who lost individuals over there but above all it's a huge tragedy for the people of Afghanistan, who've been through so much over so many years," he told Times Radio.

"We've chosen this defeat and it's shameful."

The leader of Northern Ireland's Ulster Unionist Party, Doug Beattie, served three tours in Afghanistan with the British Army, said ordinary Afghans would pay the price.