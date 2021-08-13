A roadside bomb exploded in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, killing seven Egyptian soldiers, security and medical officials have said.

The dead included an officer, and six others were wounded in late Thursday attack.

The troops were riding an armored vehicle when the bomb went off in New Rafah, a town on the border with Palestine's Gaza city, added the officials on Friday.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on one of its affiliated websites.

In a similar attack last month, Daesh militants ambushed a checkpoint in the town of Sheikh Zuweid, killing at least five troops and wounding at least six others.

Egypt has been battling militants in northern Sinai for years.

Violence and instability there intensified after the 2013 military ouster of Mohammed Morsi, the democratically elected leader of the country.

The militants have carried out numerous attacks, mainly targeting Egyptian security forces, minority Christians and those who they accuse of collaborating with the military and police.