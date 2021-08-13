Fires burning for more than a week that have caused Greece's worst ecological disaster in decades have finally been brought under control, the fire department said, as the government raced to fund reconstruction amid mounting anger.

"As of yesterday, there is no major active front, just scattered pockets," a fire department spokesman told AFP.

Rain and falling temperatures helped the fire-dousing effort, but crews remain on alert for possible flare-ups in hard-to-access ravines on the island of Evia and in the region of Arcadia in the Peloponnese, the spokesman said.

There have been growing calls for the resignation of top public safety officials who as recently as June had insisted that the country was well-prepared.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday appointed a new minister in charge of recovery from natural disasters in a bid to defuse the growing anger.

Public anger

The government has come under withering criticism from locals in stricken areas whose income from agricultural products and tourism has been wiped out.

Nearly 254,520 acres have gone up in flames between July 29 and August 13 in Greece according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

So far this year fires have burned more than 285,000 acres (116,000 hectares), compared to an average of fewer than 24,710 acres (10,000 hectares) over the previous 12 years, EFFIS said.

"The internal government reshuffle is aimed at strengthening the response to natural disasters and crises and at supporting residents of the fire-affected areas," a senior government official told Reuters.

The new deputy minister, Christos Triantopoulos, will be responsible for aid and recovery from natural disasters, a new post created to compensate businesses and families hard hit by recent blazes.

Multinational force

With strong winds forecast for the weekend, the bulk of a huge multinational force that assisted Greek firefighters this week remains in place, civil protection spokesman Spyros Georgiou said.