The death toll from floods in Turkey’s Black Sea region has risen to at least 38, authorities said.

"We have lost 32 people in Kastamonu, and 6 others in Sinop," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on his Twitter account late on Friday.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) statement said earlier on Friday that one person is missing in Bartin province.

Search, rescue and relief operations are continuing in the flood-hit areas, the agency said.

It said 112 villages in Kastamonu and 86 villages in Sinop have been left without electricity, adding that a fund of $2.4 million (20 million Turkish liras) has been allocated for the region.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the flood-affected areas in Kastamonu, Bartin and Sinop were declared as "Disaster Areas Affecting General Life" during his visit to Kastamonu's Bozkurt, the worst-hit flood area, on Friday.

"We cannot bring back our people who lost their lives, but our state has the power, opportunity and determination to compensate for any loss other than that," he said.

Erdogan: All emergency measures taken

President Erdogan said all emergency measures were taken from credit support to tax deferrals.