Death toll rises from flash floods in Turkey’s Black Sea region
At least 38 people have died following flash floods in Turkey's Black Sea region as President Erdogan declared the affected areas as “Disaster Areas Affecting General Life".
Search and Rescue team members evacuate a girl during flash floods in the Turkish Black Sea region, in Bozkurt, a town in Kastamonu province on August 12, 2021. / Reuters
Ylenia GostoliYlenia Gostoli
August 13, 2021

The death toll from floods in Turkey’s Black Sea region has risen to at least 38, authorities said.

"We have lost 32 people in Kastamonu, and 6 others in Sinop," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on his Twitter account late on Friday.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) statement said earlier on Friday that one person is missing in Bartin province.

Search, rescue and relief operations are continuing in the flood-hit areas, the agency said.

It said 112 villages in Kastamonu and 86 villages in Sinop have been left without electricity, adding that a fund of $2.4 million (20 million Turkish liras) has been allocated for the region.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the flood-affected areas in Kastamonu, Bartin and Sinop were declared as "Disaster Areas Affecting General Life" during his visit to Kastamonu's Bozkurt, the worst-hit flood area, on Friday.

 "We cannot bring back our people who lost their lives, but our state has the power, opportunity and determination to compensate for any loss other than that," he said.

Erdogan: All emergency measures taken

President Erdogan said all emergency measures were taken from credit support to tax deferrals. 

"We will do our best as a state as quickly as possible, and hopefully we will rise from our ashes again," he said.

"4,760 personnel, 19 helicopters, 1 UAV, 66 ambulances, 41 National Medical Rescue vehicles, 630 service vehicles, 437 construction machines are in operation," Erdogan added.

He also said that all of the patients in the flood-affected Ayancik State Hospital were transferred to other hospitals or delivered to their homes.

A total of 323 people in Bartin, 925 in Kastamonu, and 472 in Sinop were evacuated to safe areas by helicopters and boats, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter earlier on Friday.

He said 220 volunteers, nine catering trucks, and 42 vehicles sent by the Turkish Red Crescent to the region are working on the ground.

The volunteers, non-governmental and humanitarian organisations in the region continue their work in coordination with AFAD and other relevant public institutions, Altun said and appreciated their efforts.

Turkey’s Black Sea region is frequently struck by severe rains and flash flooding. 

Turkey's meteorology authority said further heavy rain was expected in the central and eastern Black Sea region and warned of the risk of further floods

READ MORE:UN report: Humans are to blame for accelerating pace of climate change

SOURCE:AA
