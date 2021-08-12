Envoys from the United States, China and other states have called for an accelerated peace process for Afghanistan as a "matter of great urgency" and for an immediate halt to attacks on provincial capitals and cities in Afghanistan.

A statement issued on Thursday following talks in Qatar, where envoys met with Afghan government negotiators and Taliban representatives, also reaffirmed that foreign capitals would not recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force".

The Doha meetings, aimed at breaking a deadlock in peace talks, came as Taliban militants pressed offensives across Afghanistan and as US intelligence said the insurgents could take the capital Kabul within 90 days.

With the last of the US-led international forces set to leave by the end of this month, the Taliban has taken control of about two-thirds of the country.

The statement called for a halt to violence and attacks immediately in and against provincial capitals and other cities, and urged both sides to take steps to reach a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible.

Participants in the Doha talks, which also included Pakistan, the United Nations and the European Union, committed to reconstruction assistance once a "viable" political settlement is reached, the statement added.

UK to send 600 troops to help nationals leave

Britain said on Thursday that it will send around 600 troops to Afghanistan to help UK nationals leave the country amid growing concerns about the security situation following the rapid advance of the Taliban.

In a statement, the defence ministry said the troops will provide protection and logistical support for the relocation of British nationals where required. Around 4,000 British nationals are believed to be in Afghanistan.