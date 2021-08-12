TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Severe floods batter Turkey’s Black Sea coastal cities
Flash floods and mudslides triggered by torrential rain in northern Turkey leaves at least 17 people dead, Turkey's President Erdogan says.
Severe floods batter Turkey’s Black Sea coastal cities
Turkey has deployed rescue workers to evacuate people from flood-hit areas. / AP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
August 12, 2021

At least seventeen people were killed in flash floods in Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop provinces in Turkey's Black Sea region that sent water and debris gushing through streets and damaged bridges, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"May Allah have mercy on our 17 citizens, who lost their lives in floods in Kastamonu, Sinop and Bartin," Erdogan said on his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

There was also flooding in the Black Sea provinces of Sinop and Bartin, where one person went missing on Wednesday and another died due to a heart attack, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber on Thursday.

Helicopters were evacuating some people from affected areas, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said, adding that some roads were closed due to collapsed and damaged bridges.

Thousands relocated

RECOMMENDED

TV footage showed the floods dragging dozens of cars and heaps of debris along the streets. The heavy rainfall in the region was expected to ease on Thursday evening, AFAD said.

Turkish rescuers distributed food and relocated thousands of people into student dormitories. A regional hospital holding 45 patients — four of them in intensive care — in the region around the coastal city of Sinop was evacuated on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Belgium hit by severe floods as stormy weather set to continue

The floods also damaged power infrastructure, the Energy Ministry said, adding that some 10,000 households were currently without electricity as a precaution.

Turkey's north is prone to flash floods in the summer when rains are particularly strong. Last year at least five people were killed in floods in the region.

Turkey has been grappling with drought and wildfires that world scientists believe are becoming more frequent and violent because of climate change.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours