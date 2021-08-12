Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar said on Monday that his so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) does not come under any government authority. During his speech commemorating the 81st anniversary of the foundation of the Libyan army, he also said that his forces are "the cornerstone for people's demands of the Libyan Army when their lives are in danger.”

He added that he is with any party that wants to achieve justice and peace, saying he won't recognise "humility agreements" and there will not be any kind of unity government and elections without his forces.

Although his forces are accused of committing war crimes, Haftar claims that his forces have never been a part of any acts of aggression or oppression.

According to the recent UN-brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), as the chief commander of Libyan army, the Presidential Council is the only legitimate actor which can appoint military officers.

However, Haftar has ignored that and kept appointing military officials. In his most recent move, he appointed the head of the ex-parallel government in the east, Abdullah Al-Thini, as the Director of the Political Department of his forces.

Following Haftar’s move, the prime minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid Dbeibah said: “Those who choose war as way to reach power are delusional and presumptuous, reminding everyone that capitals of states are supposed to be secured by the army forces not attacked and demolished by them.”

Mentioning the mass graves found in Tarhouna which were dug by pro-Haftar Al-Kaniyat militias, Dbeibah added, "We won't allow war to erupt again in Libya. Previous wars have taken enough of our young people and have cost the country and civilians a misery of a lifetime."

Haftar’s moves come after rumours that he and Aguila Saleh, who is the speaker of the parallel government’s parliament in the east (House of Representatives), are set to form a new government in eastern Libya.

Experts say the peace and election process will fail without prosecuting Haftar and his supporters.

According to Abdulkader Assad, the chief editor of The Libya Observer and Libya Alahrar English, Haftar has always been an obstructionist to any attempt at democracy in Libya.

“When there were elections in 2014, he announced Operation Dignity and led a coup against legitimacy, splitting the country into two governments: east and west. He has always said in public that he doesn't support elections this time,” Assad told TRT Word.

“Haftar’s latest statement that the army will never be part of the political process and that he doesn't recognise any political party to be a commander of the military institution is his true intention and the UN Support Mission in Libya [UNSMIL] as well as the international community know it.”