Germany will stop sending financial support to Afghanistan if the Taliban succeeds in seizing power in the country.

Speaking to the German broadcaster ZDF on Thursday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the Taliban know that Afghanistan cannot survive without international aid.

"We will not send another cent to this country (Afghanistan) if the Taliban take complete control, introduce Sharia law and turn it into a caliphate," Maas said.

Germany sends Afghanistan $504 million (430 million euros) in aid a year, making it one of the biggest donors to the strife-hit nation.

Since international troops began their withdrawal from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban have taken control of large swathes of territory.

Most recently, the Taliban seized the provincial capital Ghazni, 150 km from the capital Kabul.

READ MORE: Taliban capture Ghazni city, its 10th provincial Afghan capital

Deportations to Afghanistan to be suspended