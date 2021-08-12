WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany to stop aid to Afghanistan if Taliban seizes power
Germany, which sends $504 million in aid annually to Afghanistan, will end much-needed support if the Taliban insurgent group takes control and introduces Islamic law, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas addresses the media during a press conference in Berlin, Germany on August 11, 2021. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
August 12, 2021

Germany will stop sending financial support to Afghanistan if the Taliban succeeds in seizing power in the country.

Speaking to the German broadcaster ZDF on Thursday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the Taliban know that Afghanistan cannot survive without international aid.

"We will not send another cent to this country (Afghanistan) if the Taliban take complete control, introduce Sharia law and turn it into a caliphate," Maas said.

Germany sends Afghanistan $504 million (430 million euros) in aid a year, making it one of the biggest donors to the strife-hit nation.

Since international troops began their withdrawal from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban have taken control of large swathes of territory.

Most recently, the Taliban seized the provincial capital Ghazni, 150 km from the capital Kabul.

Deportations to Afghanistan to be suspended

Germany will suspend deportations to Afghanistan until the end of October following a request by the Afghan government, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said also on Wednesday.

"This decision is right and necessary," Maas told reporters, adding that the Berlin government's next situation report would reflect a clear deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan in recent weeks

Maas referred back to the decision of the United States to withdraw from the country, when asked about the gains made by Taliban insurgents in the country.

"This meant that all NATO forces had to leave the country as well, because without American capabilities ... no one country can send their soldiers there safely," Maas said.

Germany's government had considered the idea of a longer mission in Afghanistan but "could not act outside of NATO", Maas said.

German soldiers were deployed as part of a NATO force in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years until June.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
