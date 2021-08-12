A group of three dozen athletes run out of an Akhara – a traditional Indian gymnasium or a wrestling school – in Rathdhana, a prosperous village in the north Indian state of Haryana. For 90 minutes, they sprint through small lanes, roads, alleys and rice and wheat fields before they reach back to the starting point. This is just a warm up. The dangal (wrestling) is yet to start!

These images are not hard to find in Haryana. Athletes glistening from the ghee (oil) on their bodies fighting it out in wrestling arenas, or weightlifters doing sets aside tube wells in the large paddy fields are a common sight.

Tanish, 6, and his older sister Siya, 8, wake up at 5 am each day and within half an hour can be seen warming up at the wrestling academy near their home in Sonipat district. For the next three hours, the siblings train hard with their coach, doing pull ups, squats, neck planks and deadlifts.

They come back for another session in the evening, repeating the arduous training drills. For the last two years, they have been doing it everyday with a single aim in mind: an Olympic medal.

"I want to get a gold," says Siya, with sweat trickling down her face.

"I train for six hours each day and want to be like Mirabai Chanu," she adds, referring to the Indian weightlifter who won a silver medal in the now concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Such passion can seen across the state, which is now turning out to be the epicentre of Indian sports.

India's contingent for the Tokyo Olympics included 126 athletes, out of which Haryana sent 31 athletes to the competition – nearly 25 percent of the total. The state accounts for less than 2 percent of the country's population.

Overall, more than 30 percent of India's individual medals in its entire Olympic history have been bagged by sportspersons from the state. Apart from hockey, for which the country has won a dozen medals (including eight golds), India has won 23 individual medals in its Olympic history, with Haryana accounting for seven of them.

This year was India's most successful Olympics campaign, with the country bagging seven medals. Three of those medalists – including javeliner Neeraj Chopra, who became India's first individual gold medalist in twelve years and only second overall – are from Haryana. The men's hockey team which won bronze also had four individual players from the state.

"There are a lot of competitions and tournaments in the state. The more you compete, the better you become," Ravi Kumar Dahiya, a wrestler from Haryana who won the silver in his Olympic debut in Tokyo, told TRT World.

Dahiya believes there are a lot of native sporting icons in the state for the youngsters to look up to, which is leading to continued inspiration and eventually, sporting excellence.

"I started wrestling early in my career because I saw icons like Sushil Kumar winning Olympic medals and receiving so much love and respect. I went ahead with passion following the steps of such icons," Dahiya said.

Sushil Kumar is a two-time Olympic winning wrestler from Haryana, whose bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics is credited for reviving enthusiasm for athletics in the state.

The state, since then, has brought home medals for India in every Olympics, even though the country as a whole has had little success.

"All of it is driven by passion and hunger. Sports runs in the blood of people of Haryana," says Rajesh Kumar, 44, who runs a sports academy in Haryana named in memory of his uncle Ch. Surat Singh, a member of India's Olympic contingent to Rome in 1960.

In Kumar's academy, which started in 2015, 40 children train each day. In the last six years, his academy has produced several national and international medalists.