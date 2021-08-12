The Taliban has captured two major Afghan cities, the country's second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan.

The seizure of Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, marks the biggest prizes yet for the Taliban, who has taken 12 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals as part of a weeklong blitz.

The capture of the city of Ghazni, meanwhile, cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital, Kabul, with the country's southern provinces, all part of a militant push some 20 years after US and NATO troops invaded and ousted the Taliban government.

While Kabul itself isn't directly under threat yet, the losses and the battles elsewhere further tighten the grip of a resurgent Taliban, who is estimated to now hold over two-thirds of the country and continues to press their offensive.

Taliban takes control of Herat

The Taliban has taken over Herat, Afghanistan's third biggest city, a government security confirmed.

"We had to leave the city in order to prevent further destruction," the security source told AFP on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Taliban took over the police headquarters in the city.

On Twitter, Afghans were sharing reports of how Taliban has taken complete control of Herat — the 11th city to have fallen into the hands of the militants.

Herat — about 150 kilometres from the Iranian border — is home to veteran warlord Ismail Khan, who for weeks has been rallying his forces to make a stand against the Taliban.

The Taliban also captured the strategic provincial capital of Ghazni near Kabul, in a weeklong sweep across Afghanistan just weeks before the end of the American military mission there.

Seizing Ghazni cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital with the country's southern provinces, which similarly find themselves under assault as part of a militant push.

As security forces retreated across the country, government sources told AFP on Thursday that Kabul has made an offer to the Taliban to share power in return for an end to fighting.

Reports say Ghazni's provincial governor and police chief made a deal with the Taliban to flee after their surrender.

Taliban video and photos purported to show the governor's convoy passing by Taliban militants unstopped as part of the deal.

Later Thursday, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said the governor and his deputies had been arrested over that alleged deal. The officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

