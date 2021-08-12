A helicopter with 16 people on board has crashed in Kamchatka, in Russia's far east, the local government said in a statement.

The helicopter came down in a lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve, and rescuers and divers were dispatched to the scene, the statement said on Thursday.

The Emergencies Ministry said 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the Mi-8 helicopter when it went down in the Kronotsky nature reserve, and eight people survived, according to the state RIA-Novosti news agency.

Search for missing going on