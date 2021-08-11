Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he could meet with the leader of the Taliban group in an attempt to help secure peace in Afghanistan.

"The latest developments and the situation of the Afghan public are really, really troubling," Erdogan said on Wednesday during a televised interview with CNN Turk.

"Maybe even I can be in a position to receive the person who will be their leader," Erdogan said, after referring to efforts by Turkish officials for talks with the Taliban.

Erdogan last month said Turkey would hold discussions with the Taliban as part of the peace process.

"Why? Because if we do not get a control of things like this at a high level, it won't be possible to secure peace this time in Afghanistan," he added.

More cities fall to Taliban

The Taliban seized three more Afghan provincial capitals and a local army headquarters on Wednesday, completing a blitz across the country’s northeast and giving them control of two-thirds of the nation as the US and NATO finalise their withdrawal after decades of war.

The fall of the capitals of Badakhshan, Baghlan and Farah provinces put increasing pressure on the country's central government to stem the tide of the advance, even as it lost a major base in Kunduz.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rushed to Balkh province, already surrounded by Taliban-held territory, to seek help from warlords, many linked to allegations of atrocities and corruption, in pushing back the insurgents. He also replaced his army chief of staff.

Turkey currently has troops in Afghanistan as part of a NATO force and has offered to secure the strategic Kabul airport after US forces leave by the end of August.

Discussions continue between Turkish and American officials, and Turkey says it would secure the airport if diplomatic, financial and logistical conditions were met.