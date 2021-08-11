When Masena Raltek, 47, a senior journalist, visited Vairengte, a nondescript Indian town in the extreme eastern border of India last weekend, he was “shocked” to discover the “reality.”

Despite repeated assurances from the Indian politicians, there was “no vehicle” in one of the busiest national highways of India – number 306 – connecting Vairengte to the rest of the country.

“It means catastrophe,” he said. Trucks carrying daily consumables have been waiting to enter Mizoram as Vairengte is the gateway to the state.

“People came together to share meals owing to lack of supply,” Raltek explained on the phone.

He sent videos to substantiate his claim from Vairengte where an exchange of fire on July 26 between the police forces of Mizoram and its more commanding neighbour Assam rocked India. Assam and Mizoram are two of India’s extreme northeastern (NE) states below south Tibet, sharing borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar.

Out of seven NE states – referred to as the ‘seven sisters’ – Assam is the most populous with over 60 percent of NE’s population.

Reports suggest, a team of about 200 policemen led by senior officials of Assam entered Mizoram.

“They forcefully took control of a Mizo police duty post and set up their own camp which was resisted by the local residents,” Raltek told TRT World.

A sizable contingent of the Mizo police arrived and opened fire from the adjacent hillocks – with a clear height advantage – to kill six Assamese policemen and one civilian, while dozens were injured.

Raltek said that there were “many incidents of incursion” by Assam police in north Mizoram border in the past month.

Tension mounted also on the internal boundaries between Assam and two other NE states – Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. “A timely response” by officials of Meghalaya prevented damage.

For Arunachal Pradesh, Assam’s incursion in its southern border is “shocking” as both are governed by India’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We cannot figure out why there was an attempt to breach the border,” BJP’s newly appointed Arunachal spokesperson Nabam Vivek told TRT World.

The disputes of northeast – the border issue

Vivek noted that the border between Assam and four of its neighbours have been disputed for “a very long time”, while an Indian Defence Ministry funded think-tank recently indicated that the NE border disputes are consequences of “creating and recreating boundaries” for colonial “administrative convenience.”

One of foremost global experts of northeast and South Asia is Sanjib Baruah, professor of political studies in New York’s Bard College.

He agrees that the British colonial legacy – especially in the case of internal borders that were made to protect the interests of tea planters -- has constrained the scope and choices of Indian policy making after independence.

The northeastern states of India are not in a stable equilibrium, Baruah told TRT World.

One key reason is that five states – Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram – were carved out of Assam in the 1960s. They all were part of what in colonial times was a single province – Assam.

“Many of today’s contested inter-state boundaries were once inter-district boundaries. District boundaries are not usually thought of as being permanently fixed. But when the new states were created there was little thought given to the consequences of turning these alterable lines into fixed inter-state boundaries. From this perspective, perhaps disputes over these boundaries are inevitable,” Baruah noted.

India’s internal border disputes have witnessed 157 deaths and more than 65,000 displacements in the last 40 years, noted Delhi-based Rights and Risks Analysis Group. Informal figures are higher.

The cow trade

But the challenge to delineate the border is not the only problem. The cow trade is the new issue, said Subir Bhaumik, a journalist covering the region for decades.

“In fact, these are the new flashpoints in the northeast – the border clashes and the bovine trade,” he added.